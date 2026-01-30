Bad Bunny Named Greatest Pop Star of 2025

Bad Bunny's got a busy couple weeks coming up between the Grammy Awards and his Super Bowl Halftime performance ... and, he'll go through it all knowing he was the biggest pop star of 2025.

Billboard unveiled BB at the top of their yearly Greatest Pop Stars list Friday ... with the Puerto Rican singer beating out the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter -- and even the showgirl herself, Taylor Swift.

The popular music publication cites the success of his album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," his "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" residency and even his part in "Happy Gilmore 2" for why he topped the list.

As we told you ... T-Swift was named #2 on the Greatest Pop Star list Thursday -- and we asked you all if Bad Bunny or Beyonce had beaten her out.

About 70% of voters picked Bad Bunny ... proving they saw this one coming a mile away.