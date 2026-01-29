Taylor Swift Falls Short of Billboard's 'Greatest Pop Star' Top Spot Again

Taylor Swift still can't regain the "Greatest Pop Star" title from Billboard ... losing out on the accomplishment for the second year in a row ... and begging the question, who outdid her???

TS finished at No. 2. on the magazine's "Greatest" list ... one spot higher than she ended last year, but still falling short of the ultimate title.

Last year, Sabrina Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar finished at #2 and #1, respectively ... but they fell behind T-Swift this year ... finishing at #5 and #4. So the person who beat out Taylor this year will be a different star than the last iteration.

It's a good bet Swifities are going to lose their minds over the news ... especially after Taylor's monster 2025 ... during which she released her best-selling album, "The Life of a Showgirl," and gained ownership over her masters.

Under TS in order are Lady Gaga, Lamar, Carpenter and the "KPop Demon Hunters" cast ... all music industry heavyweights.