Sevyn Streeter Says Kendrick Lamar Should Win Grammy for Album of the Year

Kendrick Should Win Album Of the Year ... But It's Queen B's World!!!

Sevyn Streeter is hyped for the Grammy Awards kicking off Sunday ... and she told us who she thinks should win Album of the Year.

Backstage at the She Ready Foundation event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills Monday, Sevyn told us, "My vote is with Kendrick."

She explained, "Kendrick had the most insane year. He had everybody saying 'They not like us.'"

And if Kendrick doesn't win? Sevyn says no one should throw a fit.

The "It Won't Stop" singer told us, "I think people should calm down in general. I think we all are gonna have our favorites that we're gonna root for ... Queen B should've got her Album of the Year award ages ago."

Sevyn says Beyoncé, thankfully, won for "Cowboy Carter," but reiterates that if Beyoncé had to wait all that time, then everybody else should chill.