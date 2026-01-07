Mad Skillz on Grammy Nom, Difference Between His & Uncle Murda 'Rap-Ups'

Play video content TMZ.com

Veteran rapper Mad Skillz says he needed a little extra motivation to record his "2025 Rap Up" track -- a year-end tradition for him since 2002 -- but is glad he did for his boy, D'Angelo!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Skillz as he prepares for the upcoming Grammy Awards, where his "Words For Days Vol. 1" is nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album this year -- his 2nd nom in a row!!!

As for the "Rap-Up," Skillz credits his wife, Jennifer, and producer Jeymes Samuel for pushing him to chronicle the year ... Trump, Charlie Kirk, Diddy's trial, Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl and more were all signed, sealed, and delivered over D'Angelo and Raphael Saadiq's jazzy "Lady" instrumental.

Skillz has had to share the countdown with Uncle Murda since 2014 and mentions their rift in 2018, but maintains they have two different styles and directions for the series ... you can judge for yourself.

