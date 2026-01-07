French Montana & Max B Tease Classic Disco Sample at 'Narcos 3.5' Party

That's The Way We Like It!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

French Montana and Max B flipped Soho House Ludlow in NYC into a full-on discotheque for part of their listening session last night ... quite fitting for an album titled "Coke Wave"!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of French and Max previewing a track from their "Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos" album, which samples KC & The Sunshine Band's "That's the Way (I Like It)."

Rap music was built on samples ... The Sugarhill Gang blew up the genre in 1979 by sampling Chic's "Good Times" ... and judging from last night's crowd response, the Harlem boys are Billboard-bound with a new hit!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

French and Max have been outside -- we just caught them last week when they promised to deliver a classic for the NYC streets.