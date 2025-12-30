French Montana and Max B Promise Fireworks With 2026 'Coke Wave'

Play video content TMZ.com

French Montana welcomed Max B home from his lengthy prison bid a few weeks ago, and the dynamic duo already has their sights set on a 2026 takeover!!!

Harlem's finest caught up with TMZ Hip Hop on Tuesday ... this past Christmas was Max's first one home since being sentenced for aggravated robbery 16 years ago ... but every day is a holiday for the "Silver Surfer!!!"

Renowned NYC-area jeweler Avianne is the reason Max is staying icy in the winter without getting frostbite ... with a million dollars' worth of bling on!!!

We're just a few days from the release of French and Max's "Coke Wave 3.5: NARCOS" collaboration album release on January 9, 2026 ... which picks up right where their classic mixtape series left off and Max's recent comeback, "The Purge."