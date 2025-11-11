Max B Gets Out Of Prison, Immediately Proposes to Longtime Partner, on Video

From Locked Up to Locked Down!!!

After 16 years behind bars, Max B proposed to his longtime partner Monday in a video that's going viral.

The couple was reportedly married earlier this year when the Harlem rapper -- AKA the "Silver Surfer" -- was still incarcerated ... but the public proposal was clearly moving for those in attendance at the private dinner, and the perfect way to celebrate Max's release.

Max B is going viral after proposing to his girlfriend & she said YES…👏🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/BddMc3CFdh — Lil Rico ⑨ (@IAmLilRico) November 11, 2025 @IAmLilRico

According to All Hip Hop, Max's first 24 hours of freedom also included reuniting with French Montana and stepping back into the studio.

Max's was originally sentenced to 75 years in prison for his alleged role in a 2006 New Jersey robbery that turned fatal ... he later had his sentence reduced to 20 years following a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter, according to Pitchfork ... and he walked free after serving 16 years.

French celebrated Max's release, posting, "CANT MAKE THIS UP! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY ! HAMDULILLAH WALKED IT DOWN ! NO MORE FREE YOU."