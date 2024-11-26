Max B In High Spirits After Tru Life Prison Visit, Preparing To Rerelease Music

Incarnated hip hop artist Max B got a surprise visit from his longtime friend and fellow NYC rapper Tru Life this week and from what we're hearing, fans will be getting re-introduced to the "Silver Surfer" sooner than later!!!

On November 2, Tru Life visited Max B at the East Jersey State Prison ... sources close to the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop that Tru Life arrived with his manager William Cosgrove and spent solid time with Max.

They kicked it and posed for pics with the "We Fly High" singer, who was excited to see his homie.

We're told Tru Life also had words of encouragement for Max, convincing him it's time to catch a buzz again and everyone is waiting on him.

The New Jersey native has been locked up since 2009 serving a 20-year sentence for his role in a fatal robbery -- but we're hearing from his camp that 2025 will officially be the year he's a free man.

Max has managed to still catch a wave occasionally ... like the time French Montana recruited him for Kanye West's "The Life Of Pablo" track filler.