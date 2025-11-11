French Montana and Fiancée Join Max B for Dinner After Prison Release

Play video content BACKGRID / TMZ.com

French Montana hit the town with his fiancée, Princess Sheikha Mahra of Dubai, and longtime friend Max B hours after Max walked free from prison.

We got the trio out at Ayah Restaurant in SoHo in New York City Sunday night, where they sat down for dinner and celebrated Max's first taste of freedom after more than a decade behind bars.

Witnesses tell us the vibe was pure joy ... with hugs, laughter, and a few emotional toasts as French welcomed his day one buddy home.

French and Sheikha, who were spotted arriving together, kept things sleek and understated, while Max looked visibly grateful and relaxed, soaking in the energy of his first night out.

The Harlem rapper was originally sentenced to 75 years in prison in 2009 for his alleged role in a botched New Jersey robbery that turned deadly. His conviction was later overturned, and in 2016, he struck a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter, which drastically reduced his time behind bars.