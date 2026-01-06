Mary J. Blige Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Friend/Diddy's Baby Mama Dismissed

Mary J. Blige can bank on at least a partial victory ... now that the lawsuit filed by her former sidekick Misa Hylton has been dismissed in New York court!!!

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Blige and her legal squadron of Lisa Moore and Andrew Pequignot were granted the motion to dismiss the suit Hylton filed back in July 2025 ... without prejudice.

Which means, Hylton can still pursue sanctions against the megastar singer if she chooses, but her lack of movement -- after Blige labeled the lawsuit "frivolous" -- suggests there will be no more drama.

The court took a sideswipe at Hylton for filing a lawsuit with inflammatory claims, only to abandon them when the pressure was on, and warned her legal team to heed the message ... should they refile in the future.

Hylton accused Blige of tampering with her record label's affairs -- including her top client, rapper Vado -- but Blige fired back that Hylton was operating a phony company.

The two were said to be friends for 30 years before the legal battle.