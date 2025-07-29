Mary J. Blige Asks Judge to Dismiss Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Friend Misa Hylton, Rapper Vado

Mary J. Blige wants the lawsuit filed against her by her former stylist Misa Hylton and Harlem rapper Vado tossed ASAP ... no more drama for these baseless claims!!!

According to legal docs spearheaded by MJB’s lead attorney, Lisa Moore, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop ... Misa filed the lawsuit "for the sole purpose of harassing and causing malicious injury" to Blige, calling the claims "patently frivolous."

Here's the 411 ... Misa and Mary's friendship dates back 30 years -- but back in April, Misa broke the family affair by slapping Mary with a $5 million lawsuit for breach of contract over the signing of Vado.

In the latest filing, Mary argues Misa filed the lawsuit to harass her, knowing the "fabricated" allegations would attract significant social media attention.

The legendary singer is not only seeking the lawsuit's dismissal but also vows to file counterclaims and seek sanctions over having to defend it.

MJB's counsel has been pushing for the dismissal since May ... insisting the lawsuit is absolutely baseless under the governing contracts between them and adding that there are text messages showing Vado himself first raised the issue of firing Misa's management company.