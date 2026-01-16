Madison Beer Making Music To Celebrate Her New Album Locket!

Madison Beer's new album is finally out ... and we've got all the shots of her focused on music to celebrate the release.

"Locket" -- released Friday -- is Beer's third studio album ... and, she puts everything she has into each and every one, as you can see from these pics. And you can test out your own knowledge of Madison below!

MB's constantly in the studio ... singing into the mic, editing the tracks -- and, eventually, posing with her sexy vinyl album cover.

While the album just came out today, she's already released three singles in the lead-up to this major drop ... including "Make You Mine," which landed her a Grammy nomination.

Beer is usually in the studio ... but, it's worth noting she's consistently hanging out with her man, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, too -- balancing her work with a little play.