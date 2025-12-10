Madison Beer Says She Used to Tell People She Knew She'd Die by Suicide

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Madison Beer says she never had any question about the way she would die ... telling Alex Cooper she used to tell people when she was young that she was sure she'd take her own life.

The singer-songwriter dove into her mental health issues once again on Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast ... including touching on her two past suicide attempts -- including the one spurred on by naked photos of her leaking online when she was just a teenager.

Beer's talked about the emotional toll the leak took on her in the past ... but now she says it goes deeper than just feeling horrible about one thing -- because when people asked her how she thought she'd die, she always used to tell them suicide.

Madison says she's happy she was unsuccessful in her two suicide attempts ... and she wishes she'd could just go back and provide comfort to her younger self.

Cooper also asks how Beer's depression and suicidal ideation has affected her relationships ... and Madison admits she's been a bit co-dependent in her romances -- pointing out she's rarely been single for very long, instead jumping headfirst into serious long-term relationships.

However, that doesn't mean her new relationship's going poorly ... on the contrary, Beer says her relationship with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been great because she feels she's finally in a partnership where she can truly lean on the other person.