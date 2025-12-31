Grammy Winner Candace Wakefield Turns TMZ Tour Bus Into Private Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Candace Wakefield might be a five-time Grammy winner ... but, it seems we've discovered her real hidden talent -- hosting the TMZ Brunch Tour!

The singer -- who has appeared on songs with Kendrick Lamar and other top artists -- hosted our final Brunch Bus Tour of 2025 ... and, by all accounts, she was one of the most electric hosts we've had.

Check out the clip ... Wakefield turns the bus into a moving concert venue by belting out two of her hit songs -- "Fly Free" and "Pray For Me" -- while riders wave their hands in the air like they just don't care.

She uses the aisle like a runway ... strutting up and down it to make a personal connection with each and every passenger.

Of course, it wouldn't be the TMZ Brunch Tour without the brunch ... and Candace took riders to three of L.A.'s hottest eateries -- The Henry, Beaches WeHo, and The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker.

At The Henry, everyone knocked back a complimentary mimosa ... a nice warm-up to Beaches, where shots were on the menu ... and a drag show served as entertainment.

Riders dined on empanadas at The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker ... and the team even created a custom cappuccino just for Candace -- complete with a Grammy design on top.

We started out our "TMZ After Dark" and TMZ Brunch Tours just a few months ago ... with big stars ranging from Master P to Chanel West Coast serving as hosts.