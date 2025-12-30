Singer Paula DeAnda Goes All Out for Unforgettable 'TMZ After Dark' Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

The final Friday night of "TMZ After Dark" in 2025 turned into an unforgettable, intimate pop moment when hitmaker Paula DeAnda stepped onto the bus for hosting duties ... and immediately began singing “Walk Away” -- no greeting, no buildup, just raw vocals!

What followed was nearly two hours of stripped-down, close-up performances that felt more like a private concert than a nightlife tour ... and a digital billboard featuring her song and music video even followed the bus through Hollywood, adding to the surreal experience.

Paula took us to three bars, where the whole bus got free shots -- and then some! The first was Power House, an iconic dive bar on Hollywood Blvd that gives us pickleback shots ... followed by Beaches Tropicana, which was like a big WeHo rave ... and then Saddle Ranch Chop House, which -- on top of our free shots -- gave all the "TMZ After Dark" passengers QUESADILLAS!

During her interview, DeAnda opened up about her New Year’s resolutions, shared how much fun she was having, and confirmed she’ll be coming back for a future 'After Dark' and brunch tour. The spontaneous performance, candid moments, and surprise return announcement made the night a standout and a perfect way to kick off the final 'After Dark' weekend of 2025.