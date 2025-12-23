'TMZ After Dark' Hosted by Compton AV & DJ Sky Face Off With Dueling Parties

Play video content TMZ.com

Saturday night was a double takeover ... rap artist Compton AV took over one bus, while DJ Sky from "Baddies" held it down on the other -- and it turned into a full-on Christmas Bus Battle when the buses rolled past each other to see which one was more lit!

Compton AV was an incredible host ... not only hyping the crowd, but delivering live performances of some of his biggest hits -- including "Slid'N" -- live on the bus. His bus, complete with a mobile billboard, followed us for an epic, on-the-move concert moment.

DJ Sky looked stunning and had passengers swooning as she led her bus to some of the best bars in town, including The Burgundy Room, one of the coolest, grungiest dive bars around. Both buses then hit Beaches in West Hollywood -- not to be confused with Beaches Tropicana -- where we got free shots and danced the night away.

To top it all off, Compton AV’s bus had a special guest, TikTok star Gigi, who came out to support him. She even posted a "TMZ After Dark" video from the night, which racked up more than a million views.