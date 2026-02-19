Jake Paul Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Says Critics Fueled Olympic Fire

Jutta Leerdam has a message after Milan: I won -- as myself!

After her headline-making run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Dutch speed skating star focused on more than just the podium and medals.

Leerdam dominated her events at the Games … winning gold in the 1,000 meters and setting a new Olympic record in the process. She followed it up with a silver medal in the 500 meters, proving she’s one of the fastest women on the planet across sprint distances.

But for Leerdam, the moment wasn’t just about the hardware.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Jake Paul’s fiancée said one Olympic photo of her eye makeup running down her cheek “captured everything” her Games stood for … showing you don’t have to shrink yourself to achieve greatness.

“This moment proves you don’t have to become less of yourself to achieve something great,” she wrote. “That your looks don’t define you as a person or as an athlete.”

Throughout her career, Leerdam says she’s faced criticism for competing in makeup -- especially her signature winged eyeliner. Instead of ditching it, she leaned into it.

“My winged eyeliner and make-up are something I’ve been judged for during my whole career, when all it ever did was give me confidence and make me feel feminine and powerful,” she says.

She admitted the pressure and judgment built up over the years, culminating with her record performance in Milan -- but she insists she wasn't trying to prove doubters wrong.

“I did this for me, my younger self, my family and for all women who don’t want to be put in a box.”