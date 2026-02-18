Winter Olympics Dog Crashes Race Gets Photo-Finish Glory!!!

Forget gold, silver and bronze … the real breakout star of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics might’ve just been a runaway pup with elite sprinting instincts.

A mystery dog bolted onto the cross-country skiing course during the women’s team sprint qualifiers on Wednesday -- and the four-legged crasher didn’t just steal the spotlight ... it got the full Olympic treatment.

DOG ON THE COURSE AT OLYMPIC SKIING. 🚨



The late entry closes strong at the cross country finish line! pic.twitter.com/o4mO28tXXW @NBCOlympics

Local reports say the husky‑like canine's name is Nazgul ... and he's a "stubborn, but very sweet" Czechoslovakian wolfdog.

"Anybody lost their dog?" the broadcast announcers joked.

Omega -- the official timing sponsor of the Games -- even captured the canine’s dash with its high-tech camera. That means the dog literally has its own Olympic photo-finish moment.

Move over, medalists!!!

Before the furry speedster decided to test its max, Sweden’s powerhouse duo Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist torched the course in qualifying, finishing first with a blazing 6:29.94.

Team USA’s Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern crossed seventh -- 19.49 seconds behind the Swedish leaders -- before the race turned into a scene straight out of a Disney sports movie.

Officials eventually wrangled the pup without incident -- and no athletes were impacted -- but not before the internet crowned it the unofficial MVP of the day.

Two hours later in the final, Sweden proved the earlier dominance was no fluke, holding on for gold. Switzerland grabbed silver, Germany took bronze, and Diggins and Kern stepped it up to finish fifth.

As for the dog? No medal, but Air Bud’s husky brother has the cleanest finish photo in Olympic history.