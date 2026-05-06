FBI Reportedly Investigating Journalist After Kash Patel's Drinking Story, Bureau Denies

Kash Patel is reportedly pulling out all the stops to find out who spilled the beans about his alleged drinking habits.

Two people familiar with the matter tell MS NOW the FBI has launched a criminal leak investigation over the unflattering article in The Atlantic about Kash's alleged drinking.

MS NOW's sources say the Bureau is reportedly trying to find out who leaked info to the reporter by calling in an insider-threats unit based in Huntsville, Alabama. The sources explain this is unusual ... because insider=threat investigations are typically about classified info that's been leaked

It's usually government officials -- not reporters -- who are the ones being investigated, often for disclosing state secrets or classified documents ... and any journalists who publish sensitive info are often only considered witnesses.

The sources say some FBI agents are upset about being assigned to the investigation, explaining ... "They know they are not supposed to do this. But if they don’t go forward, they could lose their jobs. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t."

However, FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson is denying the whole thing, telling MS Now ... "This is completely false. No such investigation like this exists and the reporter you mention is not being investigated at all."

Meanwhile, The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, sounded off on the possible investigation in a statement, saying ... "If true, this would be an outrageous, illegal, and dangerous attack on the free press and the First Amendment. We will defend Sarah and all of our reporters who are subjected to government harassment simply for pursuing the truth."