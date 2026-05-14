Senators Agree to Suspend Their Own Pay During Future Government Shutdowns

If Gov't Workers Go Unpaid, So Will We!!!

The U.S. Senate is finally getting a little taste of its own medicine ... 'cause they’ll now lose their paychecks during future government shutdowns too.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution Thursday blocking senators from getting paid when the federal government shuts down ... basically turning the heat back on lawmakers after federal workers got screwed during past standoffs -- particularly this most recent one, the longest yet.

Republican Senator from Louisiana John Kennedy -- who pushed the measure -- called it a "shared sacrifice," according to the Associated Press ... after thousands of workers were left unpaid during recent impasses, including a 43-day shutdown in October 2025, and then another this year's partial shutdown that lasted 73 days, until a sudden agreement in April.

Those shutdowns caused major headaches nationwide -- especially at airports, where TSA workers were forced to keep working without pay while travelers dealt with massive disruptions.

One catch though -- the new rule doesn't kick in until after November's midterms, The Hill reports ... so if Washington spirals into another shutdown before then, senators will still dodge the hit.

Republicans reportedly think another clash is very possible thanks to all the tension between Donald Trump and Senate Democrats.