Jared Leto Faces New Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Four Women

Jared Leto is facing serious allegations from four women who claim the Academy Award-winning actor allegedly sexually assaulted them or threatened to sexually assault them when they were teenagers, according to a new report.

The BBC says that Leto allegedly sexually assaulted one of the victims in the bathroom of a motel room when she was 17. A second victim claims Leto threatened to sexually assault her while she was left all alone with him in a hotel room when she was 19.

A third victim says she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, which qualifies as statutory rape in the state. Leto reportedly shrugged off a discussion he had with the victim about the age of consent being 18.

The fourth victim said she was groomed by Leto, who allegedly made several X-rated phone calls to her when she was only 16. During at least one conversation, Leto allegedly asked her to have sex and even sent her an NDA to try to prevent her from talking about their discussions, but she refused to sign it.

Four other women have also come forward with similar allegations against Leto, saying the actor made creepy phone calls to them when they were younger.

In total, 10 women have spoken out about their horrible experiences with Leto, and nine of them have for the first time told their stories in the BBC documentary -- "Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret."

The BBC says all of the alleged incidents occurred between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s. He is now 54 years old.