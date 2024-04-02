Jared Leto Leaves 'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Confused After Surprise Cameo

Play video content

Jared Leto proved he's the ultimate joker by hosting "Wheel of Fortune," making for an awesome April Fools prank.

Check out the video ... Jared walks out with 'WoF' co-host Vanna White, much to the delight of the contestants. Spot the guy in the navy sweater cheesin' so hard as Jared walks on stage to present the episode's first toss-up.

So where's Pat??!?? Well, the joke didn't last long, because after the first spin, Jared 86'd himself and Pat was back in the driver's seat.

The best part ... there was no mention of April Fools and no fanfare as Jared left.

Fans flocked to X to express their approval ... with many wondering if they had hallucinated JL's entrance.

For those wondering how Jared pulled off the appearance on 'Wheel' and his stop by the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards ... 'WoF' tapes every other Thursday and Friday, banking multiple episodes at a time.

It's no secret Jared is a 'WoF' fan. He and his brother Shannon appeared as contestants back in November to announce their band's 2024 tour.