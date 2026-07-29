Jared Leto Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Calls Claims 'Categorically False'

I've Never Sexually Assaulted Anyone In My Life!!!

Jared Leto is firing back at the women accusing him of sexual misconduct ... flatly denying he has ever sexually assaulted anyone.

Leto tells TMZ ... “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

As we reported, four women recently accused the Oscar winner of sexually assaulting them or threatening to sexually assault them when they were teenagers.

One woman claims Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17, while another says he threatened to sexually assault her when she was 19.

A third woman claims she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17 ... and says he shrugged off a conversation about the state's age of consent being 18.

The fourth woman claims Leto groomed her with sexually explicit phone calls when she was 16 and later sent her an NDA she refused to sign.

Six other women also spoke about alleged experiences with Leto in the BBC documentary "Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret." The outlet says all of the alleged incidents occurred between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s.