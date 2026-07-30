Jared Leto's Agency Stands Behind Him After Sexual Assault Accusations

Jared Leto's agency is standing behind him amid a fresh wave of sexual assault allegations.

A rep for his talent agency, WME, told Page Six Hollywood they still represent him, and there are no plans to cut ties with him. In fact, WME said their client advisory committee was not even reviewing the allegations.

WME created a committee of about 20 staffers to evaluate how they would move forward with clients who were accused of sexual misconduct amid the Me Too movement in 2017 ... and they got rid of talent including Armie Hammer.

As we reported, the "House of Gucci" star was accused of sexual assault, rape and more in a brand new BBC documentary titled "Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret" by 10 women. Four of these women claimed Leto sexually assaulted them or threatened to sexually assault them when they were teenagers. All the alleged assaults happened between 2002 and 2016.

Leto has vehemently denied all allegations.

He also denied allegations by 9 women in 2025, who claimed the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman behaved inappropriately toward them -- some while they were underage.