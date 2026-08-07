Michael Jackson's Nephew TJ Praying For Perez Hilton, Even Though He Wasn't 'Nice'

PEREZ WASN'T NICE TO US, BUT I'M PRAYING FOR HIM

Michael Jackson's nephew says he isn't holding a grudge against Perez Hilton ... he's praying for the gossip mogul who self-harmed on a live stream ... despite Perez spending years targeting his famous family.

TJ Jackson -- son of the late Tito Jackson -- took to social media to react to Perez's alarming TikTok Live ... saying he couldn't bring himself to watch, but knows it's "horrible."

Michael's nephew says of Perez ... "He hasn't been nice to many celebs including my family. Nevertheless I never want to see anyone broken and in such a dark place. I am praying for his healing and his health."

TJ followed that post up with another ... adding he hopes Perez might use his own experiences to encourage people who make money "slandering others" to choose a different path.

If you don't know ... when Michael died in 2009, Perez asserted the reports were just a publicity stunt for his upcoming "This Is It" tour.

Perez later apologized for the comment.

Play video content Video: 'ANTM' Winner Adrianne Curry Forgives Perez Hilton For Bullying Her X / @AdrienneCurry

TJ isn't the first celebrity to post in support of Perez despite their previously frosty relationship ... "America's Next Top Model" winner Adrianne Curry says she's ready to forgive Perez for being a "bully" to her at the height of her fame.

Perez was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night from his home in the Miami area after police received multiple reports of "alarming behavior" on his live stream. He is undergoing a multi-day psychiatric evaluation at the hospital.

Perez's kids and other family members were in the home just minutes before he went live on TikTok ... but they fled when "it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself."

The family announced Thursday that they were able to communicate with Perez ... a huge step in the right direction.