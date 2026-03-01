Celebs Pigging Out For National Pig Day

March 1 marks National Pig Day, where we appreciate the world's favorite domesticated hoofed creatures ... and we're helping you celebrate with pics of some sexy swine-loving celebs!

Actress Jena Frumes had a laugh with a big chonky girl in the water ... while "Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan cradled a plump lil piggy closer to shore.

And forget ponies ... Chappell Roan joined the Pink Pig Club, as she embraced a sleepy hog who nodded off in her arms.