Celebs Pigging Out For National Pig Day

Celebs Pig Out For National Pig Day!!!

By TMZ Staff
Celebs Pigging Out
March 1 marks National Pig Day, where we appreciate the world's favorite domesticated hoofed creatures ... and we're helping you celebrate with pics of some sexy swine-loving celebs!

Actress Jena Frumes had a laugh with a big chonky girl in the water ... while "Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan cradled a plump lil piggy closer to shore.

And forget ponies ... Chappell Roan joined the Pink Pig Club, as she embraced a sleepy hog who nodded off in her arms.

Click through the gallery for more babes ... and there's some attractive celebs in there, too!😜

