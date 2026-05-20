Vivica A. Fox Vents Reality Stars Shouldn't Be Running The Country
Vivica A. Fox Keep Reality Stars Outta Politics!!!
Vivica A. Fox is sounding off on the country’s political mess -- and she’s making one thing crystal clear ... reality TV stars have no business running the show!
We caught up with Vivica in NYC Wednesday, and she did not hold back while talking politics -- throwing shade at Donald Trump and Spencer Pratt over their controversial political ambitions.
Check the clip -- Vivica was fired up, saying the economy and the country need experienced politicians ... not people jumping into politics because they’ve got fame and followers.
Basically, Vivica’s saying running the country ain’t some reality show side quest -- you need receipts before taking the wheel.
And when it comes to who she’s backing in L.A.’s political scene? Yeah, she’s already got a favorite in mind -- and lets us know exactly who’s getting her vote!