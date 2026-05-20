Vivica A. Fox Vents Reality Stars Shouldn't Be Running The Country

Vivica A. Fox is sounding off on the country’s political mess -- and she’s making one thing crystal clear ... reality TV stars have no business running the show!

We caught up with Vivica in NYC Wednesday, and she did not hold back while talking politics -- throwing shade at Donald Trump and Spencer Pratt over their controversial political ambitions.

Check the clip -- Vivica was fired up, saying the economy and the country need experienced politicians ... not people jumping into politics because they’ve got fame and followers.

Play video content Video: President Trump Rooting for Spencer Pratt's Bid For Mayor CNN

Basically, Vivica’s saying running the country ain’t some reality show side quest -- you need receipts before taking the wheel.