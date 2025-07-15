Famous Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dead at 114 After Hit-and-Run Accident

Famous runner Fauja Singh -- believed to have been the oldest marathon finisher in history -- was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident. He was 114 years old.

The fatal incident happened on Monday in Singh's home village of Beas Pind in India ... when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a road. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

#WATCH | Jalandhar, Punjab | Legendary marathoner Fauja singh passes away after meeting with an accident



His son, Harvinder Singh, says, "He was hit by a vehicle, and the driver ran away. The police are conducting an investigation. The last rites will be done in 2-3 days."

His son, Harvinder Singh, told Asia News International the driver of the vehicle that struck his father drove off ... and law enforcement is now gathering details.

Fauja's running club, Sikhs In The City, released a statement ... saying it will honor their owner on his birthday next year and double the efforts to raise funds to build a Fauja Singh Clubhouse on his training route.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity, Fauja Singh, has passed away in India."

Singh gained recognition in 2000 after the then 89-year-old ran his first marathon in London in 6 hours and 54 minutes.

His P.R. was 5 hours and 40 minutes in the 90-plus age category at the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Singh broke several world records in multiple age brackets ... and earned the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Pride of India title, and the British Empire Medal.

He also carried the Olympic torch in 2004 and 2012.

Singh retired from marathons in 2013, but still walked up to 10 miles a day. He credited his fitness and longevity to a vegetarian diet and a lifestyle free of tobacco and alcohol.

Even though he was considered the oldest marathon runner, Guinness World Records was unable to officially recognize Singh because he couldn't provide a birth certificate.