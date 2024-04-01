Famous Boston Marathon Dog, Spencer, Gets Statue On Route

The famous Boston Marathon dog, Spencer -- who became well known for cheering on runners for years before his death in 2023 -- will now be remembered forever at the iconic race ... officials just erected a statue in his honor.

The bronze sculpture was unveiled over the weekend -- less than two weeks before the next iteration of the famous marathon will take place -- and you can see it features the golden retriever posing with two "Boston Strong" flags in its mouth.

Spencer's owner, Rich Powers, was at the unveiling ceremony ... and he said it was a very "emotional day" for him.

"THANK YOU to all that helped to make this happy," Powers said. "SPENCER is back on the marathon route."

The statue will be positioned at the intersection of Frankland and West Union in Ashland, Massachusetts -- where runners will pass by frequently on the Boston Marathon route.