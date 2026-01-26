'Love Island' Star Cashel Barnett Cops Plea Deal In Sexual Abuse Case

'Love Island' contestant Cashel Barnett copped a plea deal in his domestic violence case ... and it looks like he's going to spend the next year behind bars.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cashel agreed to plead guilty to one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault and one count of third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Cashel is scheduled to be sentenced March 16 in a Utah court ... and the docs show prosecutors will push for him to get a year in jail and then probation.

We broke the story ... prosecutors in Utah hit Cashel with a slew of charges last year after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in front of their 1-year-old daughter.

Cashel has been locked up since at least May.

A source close to the alleged victim tells TMZ … she told prosecutors she didn't feel this plea deal was fair, but if that was the best offer, she'd OK it to avoid a trial and retraumatization.