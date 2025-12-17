'Love Island's' Amaya Espinal Rushed to Hospital in Ambulance

Amaya Espinal is on the mend after a scary health emergency over the weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Amaya was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital this past weekend after experiencing severe abdominal pain. We're told the situation escalated quickly, and she required emergency surgery earlier this week to address her symptoms.

Our sources say Amaya remains hospitalized in L.A. and is recovering in stable condition as doctors continue to monitor her. At this point, it's still unclear what exactly caused the severe abdominal pain that sent her to the ER.

We're told Amaya has been in Los Angeles for the past couple of weeks filming the "Love Island" spinoff series "Beyond the Villa." However, our sources say she was not on set when she was rushed to the hospital.

Amaya skyrocketed to fame after winning the most recent season of "Love Island USA" -- Amaya and her at the time boyfriend, Bryan Arenales were fan favorites winning the big grand prize of $100K.