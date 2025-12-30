'Love Island' Alum Yulissa Escobar Says She Was Beaten Senseless at Miami Taco Bell
"Love Island USA" alum Yulissa Escobar says she was savagely struck by another woman in Miami early Monday ... causing her to suffer a concussion.
Escobar tells TMZ ... she and a pal went to LIV nightclub in Miami Beach to see a Sunday night performance before popping over to Taco Bell for some grub in the wee hours, which is when she says all the trouble started. According to a police report taken by the Miami Beach Police Department, the reality star was waiting for her order when a male approached and started making "inappropriate remarks toward her," which she told cops she ignored.
According to the report, a female accompanying the male apparently became agitated and struck her on her right cheek. Police said the couple then left the scene in a white Mercedes.
Escobar tells us she ended up in the hospital, where she says doctors determined she suffered a concussion. Now, she says she's resting at home and taking a break from the internet.
The Miami Beach Police tell TMZ ... they are actively investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.
Escobar speculates it might be related to the backlash she received during her short time on "Love Island USA" -- but she isn't sure. But Escobar says she's now "walking in fear" and worried she may be in harm's way.
Escobar exited 'Love Island' before the second episode of Season 7 after videos surfaced online showing her using the R-word while discussing her drama with men. She apologized for her actions on social media, explaining she used the word ignorantly.