Jane’s Addiction Officially Breaks Up After 2024 Onstage Fight

Jane's Addiction is through ... with the band announcing they're done playing together after an onstage argument turned physical last year.

A statement was posted to the band's Instagram page Wednesday ... which seeks to further explain the immediate aftermath of the brawl between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro in September 2024.

The band acknowledges members made "inaccurate statements" about Farrell's mental health at the time and apologizes to him ... before revealing the band recently reconvened in order to resolve their differences.

Ultimately, Jane's Addiction has decided to split so individual members of the group can focus on their solo music careers ... adding the group will "forever live" in their hearts.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... last year’s onstage fight also played a role in the band's break up.

The message ends with the group thanking their fans ... calling them the group's "lifeblood."

Jane's Addiction formed in 1985 ... and, the group has performed on and off together over the last four decades -- first splitting in 1991. The group played together consistently from 2008 until last year.

Play video content 9/13/24 TMZ.com

During a show in Boston, Perry shoved and then punched Navarro -- which ended the show prematurely and ultimately led to their tour's cancellation. Farrell publicly apologized to the band in the aftermath of the incident.

The breakup writing's been on the wall for months ... because Dave sued Perry for assault and battery earlier this year -- while Perry responded by suing Dave and the other two members -- Stephen Perkins and Eric Avery -- for allegedly bullying him for years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's unclear if the lawsuits will continue to move forward ... because on the same day Jane's Addiction announced the split, Farrell issued another apology for the incident.