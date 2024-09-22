Jane's Addiction Singer Perry Farrell Getting Neurological Help, Wife Says

Perry Farrell's consulting with experts ... getting professional help after his outburst onstage ended the tour for Jane's Addiction prematurely -- with his wife saying he's going to see a neurologist.

Etty Lau Farrell -- wife of the Jane's Addiction frontman -- posted a statement Saturday assuring fans PF will recover after Perry appeared to throw a punch at bandmate Dave Navarro in the middle of their Boston show last weekend.

In the post, Etty says she's grateful for all the kind words of love and support during this difficult time ... saying kind people attract kindness -- and, despite his actions, Farrell insists her husband is very kind.

In fact, she says she and Perry are as surprised at the physical altercation as anyone ... saying it's totally out of character for the rockstar.

Perry's been pushed to the limits recently, Etty says ... and, the two are taking time for themselves -- with Perry slated to see a neurologist and an otolaryngologist -- an ear, nose and throat doctor. It's not clear why he plans to meet with one.

She ends her message on a hopeful note ... saying Perry will soon take the stage again and share his artistic vision with the world -- so, fans shouldn't worry about him.

ICYMI ... Farrell got into an altercation with Navarro last Saturday, bumping into him during their concert and throwing a punch at him. Members of their crew had to pull the two apart.

The band decided to take some time apart after the incident in Boston, putting a pause on their tour -- and PF released a public apology to Navarro and the rest of the band for his actions.

Sources close to the singer told us he was "heartbroken" over the incident which resulted from taking "too long to prioritize his well-being."