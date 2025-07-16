Perry Farrell Files Lawsuit Against Dave Navarro, Jane's Addiction Members

Perry Farrell's ready to go to legal war with the rest of Jane's Addiction ... filing a lawsuit against them hours after Dave Navarro and co. filed their own.

The singer-songwriter filed the suit Wednesday ... going after Dave, Stephen Perkins and Eric Avery in connection to the brawl that took place onstage in September 2024.

Play video content 9/13/24 TMZ.com

Farrell's accusing Navarro, Perkins and Avery of harassing and bullying him for years ... playing their music so loud that he could hardly hear himself sing.

Farrell says on the night of September 13, 2024 in Boston, he repeatedly asked Navarro to turn his amp down ... and, when he didn't, Farrell -- who says he was in distress because of the loud music -- admits to body-checking Navarro.

He says Navarro then put an elbow into his neck and, during the ensuing melee, Farrell claims Avery grabbed him from behind, put him in a headlock and began whaling on him.

Play video content TMZ.com

Backstage -- which Dave claims in his lawsuit is where Perry sucker punched him -- Farrell says Navarro rushed at and allegedly assaulted him and his wife, Etty Lau. Farrell claims he told Navarro to stop and, when he didn't, he responded by punching him.

Farrell is suing Navarro and Avery for assault and battery ... and, he's suing all three of the band members for emotional distress and breach of contract.

As we told you ... Navarro is suing Farrell for assault and battery, and all three of the bandmembers are suing him for negligence, emotional distress and breach of contract as well. They're seeking at least $10 million in damages.