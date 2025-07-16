Dave Navarro Sues Perry Farrell For Assault, Battery After Onstage Fight

Dave Navarro is suing Perry Farrell for assault and battery ... and his fellow Jane's Addiction members are also jumping on the lawsuit -- demanding millions from the lead singer.

Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins filed a lawsuit against Farrell Wednesday over a fight that went down onstage in September 2024 ... which they say derailed their North American tour and planned album afterward.

Remember ... we obtained video from a show on September 13, 2024, where Farrell and Navarro got into each other's faces and began shoving one another.

Navarro claims the fighting continued backstage ... adding no one could calm Perry down, and alleging Farrell punched him in the face. Navarro found this especially triggering because he's the victim of a violent encounter that occurred during his teenage years.

Navarro says the band was forced to cancel 15 nights and put their album on hold because of the fight ... leading to major financial losses.

Farrel's wife Etty said shortly after the show he was going to meet with a neurologist and an otolaryngologist -- an ear, nose and throat doctor -- for medical consultations.

Navarro says the band was having issues even before the onstage dust-up BTW ... because he says Farrell threatened to quit the band multiple times. Navarro also claims Farrell talked him into postponing his wedding in Scotland to add more tour dates.

Navarro is suing Farrell for assault and battery ... while all three of the bandmembers are suing for emotional distress, negligence, breach of contract and more. They're seeking minimum damages of $10 million.