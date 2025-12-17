Perry Farrell Issues Apology for Fight With Dave Navarro on Stage Last Year

Former Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell is revisiting that wild onstage brawl at the band’s Massachusetts concert last year ... and he's saying he's sorry, admitting he should’ve handled himself way better.

Perry released a full statement addressing Boston -- where the brawl went down in September 2024 -- and the rest of the world, making it clear he’s remorseful about losing his temper and blowing up the show.

He explained Jane’s Addiction has been the center of his life for decades -- adding that the band, the music, the fans, and their impact on culture mean more to him than he could ever put into words.

He says his goal has always been to give fans the best show possible, but admits they missed the mark in Boston ... adding he’s truly sorry to everyone impacted.

Perry wrapped things up by thanking fans for their continued support -- but unclear if that goodwill's carried over to his former bandmates Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins, who all slapped him with a lawsuit in July this year.