SF Drunk Woman Has Not Yet Pressed Charges Against Her Alleged Attackers

The woman who went viral for her drunken brawl with bartenders in San Francisco is seemingly letting the cocktail connoisseurs off the hook ... TMZ has learned.

Shireen Afkari has certainly made a name for herself ever since a multi-angled video shows her at a restaurant -- arguing with employees and getting physical with patrons filming her -- and we are now told the bartenders who body-slammed and tripped Shireen have not been arrested by cops.

NEW: Drunk female customer attacks bar staff outside trendy San Francisco restaurant co-owned by celebrity chef Joey Altman



The unidentified couple had been cut off for being drunk and rude



Bartender Miguel Marchese said they were verbally abrasive and difficult with staff… pic.twitter.com/peqhRbKjqY @unlimited_ls

SFPD PIO Robert Rueca tells TMZ ... there's no investigation into those two men for their actions in the video 'cause Shireen never filed a police report against them, even though footage shows them slamming her to the ground and seemingly tripping her on purpose.

As we previously reported ... while she appeared to make a painful escape in the viral video, Afkari was located by officers and detained for public intoxication. She was then transported to the county jail.

To make matters worse, she was fired from her job at Strava ... the fitness app company confirmed her firing via Instagram, saying "We don't condone violence of any kind and this does not reflect the standards we expect of our team. This past Monday, we made the decision to end the individual’s employment."