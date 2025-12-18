Drunk Woman Who Fought Restaurant Staff Is Pint-Sized, Dispatch Audio Reveals

Play video content Broadcastify.com

The woman made famous in a drunken San Francisco restaurant fiasco put up one helluva fight with staff before getting face-planted ... and she's only 5 feet tall, new dispatch audio reveals.

TMZ just obtained the audio from Broadcastify, which gives another window into what happened Saturday night ... when Shireen Afkari got into a battle with workers at Patxi's Pizza. Video gone viral shows a wasted Afkari getting tossed out of the joint with her boyfriend.

NEW: Drunk female customer attacks bar staff outside trendy San Francisco restaurant co-owned by celebrity chef Joey Altman



The unidentified couple had been cut off for being drunk and rude



Bartender Miguel Marchese said they were verbally abrasive and difficult with staff… pic.twitter.com/peqhRbKjqY @unlimited_ls

In the audio, the dispatcher describes Afkari as a 5-foot-tall woman in her late 20s or early 30s, trying to get physical with the bar staff. But, as you know from the video, Afkari didn't "try" to get physical -- the pint-sized patron went all WWE on the workers, even pulling the hair of one employee.

Despite her scrappiness, Akari lost the fight in the end ... getting tripped by someone and face-planting on the sidewalk. Before that, she was body-slammed to the floor inside the restaurant.

The San Francisco Police Department responded and took Afkari into custody for public intoxication. She was also fired from her job at the fitness app Strava.