Drunk Woman on Video Gets Tripped, Falls Hard After Restaurant Fiasco

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good fight! Insane video from a San Francisco restaurant shows a rowdy, belligerent patron going down hard on the sidewalk following an extended altercation with customers and staff.

Watch the video posted yesterday ... there's so much to cover. First, we see a young woman -- slurring her words and cursing loudly -- upset with a manager for apparently cutting her off from the bar. With her camera phone out, the woman appears to be planning to catch the staff "harassing" her. But while she's filming them, the rest of the customers are filming her.

The staff basically ignore her tirade, so the woman picks a fight with a fellow customer, violently swiping at the innocent bystander who had been recording the whole thing. The woman's date -- also visibly inebriated -- then restrains her as she swings wildly at the customer.

Then, as the woman walks away from the assault she just committed, a female staffer appears to expertly take the obnoxious young woman to the ground with a swift trip. Somebody's taken a judo class or two!

And the woman hits the ground hard! But -- full of booze and misguided righteous indignation -- she pops right back up.

Now, the staff have had enough and carry them out of their establishment to the applause of everyone else inside.

But it doesn't stop there ... the woman keeps fighting, snatching the hair of a restaurant worker who escorted her out. After finally getting separated, she then sprints down the sidewalk, but she's tripped hard by a bystander, and she smashes flat on her face on the sidewalk -- and now it seems she's had enough, so her date comes over to console her.

Up to this point, her date seemed like a super chill guy ... he's largely been minding his business this whole time, trying to get her out of the place. But when the woman tearfully chides him to "be a man," this guy starts pushing random people who are not attacking them AT ALL.