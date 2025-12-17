Drunk Woman Seen in SF Restaurant Squabble Arrested, Fired From Her Job

If falling flat on her face wasn't enough to teach her a lesson ... the irate woman who was tripped by a San Francisco restaurant staff member over the weekend after she caused a scene was arrested shortly after the incident.

We told you about the wild altercation -- the woman, named Shireen Afkari -- made a mess of herself at a popular food spot as she strenuously argued with employees and got physical with patrons filming her. Now, the San Francisco Police Department has confirmed to TMZ she was taken into custody Saturday night.

NEW: Drunk female customer attacks bar staff outside trendy San Francisco restaurant co-owned by celebrity chef Joey Altman



The unidentified couple had been cut off for being drunk and rude



Bartender Miguel Marchese said they were verbally abrasive and difficult with staff… pic.twitter.com/peqhRbKjqY

While she appeared to make a painful escape in the viral video, Afkari was located by officers and detained for public intoxication ... and subsequently transported to the county jail after officers responded to the business on Hayes Street just before 10 PM.

To make matters worse, she was consequently fired from her job at Strava, the fitness app.

The company confirmed the news in an Instagram comment, writing ... "We don’t condone violence of any kind and this does not reflect the standards we expect of our team. This past Monday, we made the decision to end the individual’s employment."