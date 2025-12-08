Viral 'Drunk Raccoon' Liquor Store Releases Three Cocktails

The viral drunken raccoon who turned a liquor store into its personal frat party isn’t done soaking up fame ... the shop owners just launched three cocktails inspired by their furry boozy bandit!

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is getting in on the fun too -- rolling out three cheeky spins on their classic cocktails: The Rye Rascal Sour, the Trash Panda Old Fashioned, and the Midnight Masked Gin Fizz.

You can whip these drinks up at home -- ABC’s website lists each cocktail with ingredients and a cheeky little tagline. The Rye Rascal Sour, for example, is billed as "something your favorite troublemaking raccoon would proudly recommend."

The Trash Panda Old Fashioned is pitched as a "scrappy, no-nonsense twist on the classic old fashioned," while the Midnight Masked Gin Fizz is meant to "drift downward and create a dark 'mask' streak effect."

