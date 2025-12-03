Drunken Raccoon Apprehended After Ransacking Liquor Store, See The Photos

A raccoon broke into a liquor store and ransacked the joint, shattering bottles of liquor and slurping up the booze until it passed out drunk near a toilet and got apprehended.

You might think this is all a tall tale ... but it's actually a true story and it happened at Ashland ABC Store in Hanover County, Virginia.

The mischievous critter did its little breaking and entering routine at the liquor shop over the weekend, falling through one of the ceiling tiles onto the floor, according to the Associated Press.

The furry intruder then went to town, knocking over bottles of scotch and whiskey from the shelves, which shattered on the floor.

With puddles of pricey alcohol everywhere, the thirsty creature lapped it all up and got so wasted — the poor thing staggered into the bathroom and finally collapsed near the porcelain toilet and fell asleep. For the record, the animal never puked.

The AP says a store employee went to work Saturday morning and found the inebriated raccoon still snoozing in the bathroom.

The worker contacted officials from the Hanover County Animal Protection & Shelter, who took the raccoon back to the shelter to sober up before releasing it back into the wild.