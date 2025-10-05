Travis Kelce Birthday TikTok Tribute Flooded By Dirty References From Swifties

Swifites Wish Happy Birthday to Him and His 'Wood!!!'

Travis Kelce and his "redwood tree" turned 36 today ... and, Swifties flooded the comments of a Kansas City Chiefs TikTok to wish "Mr. Wood" the best!

Here's the deal ... the Chiefs put out a short 32-second clip of "The Archer" -- Kelce's nickname for a bow and arrow move he makes while running out of the tunnel onto the filed -- in honor of his bday.

It's a pretty average hype video ... and the Chiefs refer to him as "The Archer" in the caption -- but, fans of Travis and Taylor Swift wanted to focus on his own private bowstring instead.

Check out just a few of the comments we've pulled from the TikTok ... one person says they can't look at Travis without blushing anymore. Another says they're taking the day to celebrate the "biggest tree in the forest."

As you know ... Taylor got the whole world buzzing after she dished on her sex life with Kelce in some NSFW lyrics on "Wood" -- singing, "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs."

The lyrics surprised some with their unsubtle references ... though we spoke to one super Swiftie who simply marveled at the poetic nature of the lyrics.