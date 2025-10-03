Taylor Swift Details Travis Kelce Proposal on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Play video content BBC

Taylor Swift is spilling all about Travis Kelce -- gushing over his over-the-top proposal, the way he planned every detail, and, in her words, how he straight-up crushed it!

Appearing on UK’s "The Graham Norton Show" Friday, Taylor showed off her dazzling engagement ring, and she revealed the whole thing went down in Travis’ backyard ... right in the middle of filming a podcast episode.

Taylor said that while they were filming, someone was setting up a hedge wall in the backyard, and her tour photog sneaked into the bushes to snap the pics ... which blew up IG back in August.

The whole thing went off without a hitch ... and now Taylor and Travis are knee-deep in wedding planning. In fact, she’s so smitten, she’s singing all about him on "The Life of a Showgirl," even dropping some saucy details about their sex life.