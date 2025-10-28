NFL's Isaiah Rodgers Wears BBL Costume For Vikings' Halloween Bash
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers Having a BBL-ast For Halloween!!!
Minnesota Vikings player Isaiah Rodgers' Halloween costume was ass -- literally -- 'cause the defensive star rocked a BBL costume this year ... and the decision earned him a trophy!!
The team's Halloween bash went down this week ... with players, including Rodgers and Will Fries, taking a party bus to the event.
While many went with classic cartoon characters or movie costumes ... Rodgers and his fiancée, Genie, decided to take things to the next level.
The Vikings' cornerback rocked a full bodysuit with massive boobs and butt ... while Genie joined Rodgers as his plastic surgeon, clearly having fun as she inspected her "work."
Rodgers' efforts earned him "The Funniest Costume" award at the party. His teammate, Fries, also won an award for his Beetlejuice fit.
It's no secret Rodgers loves Halloween. TMZ Sports has covered his holiday-themed NFL cleats for years ... including the spooky mummy light-up spikes he wore back in his Indianapolis Colts days.
Rodgers once again proves that when it comes to this time of year, he’s not just playing football -- he's really getting in the spirit, too!!