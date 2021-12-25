NFL's Nyheim Hines Cops Furry Grinch Cleats For Christmas Game
Nyheim Hines Cops Furry Grinch Cleats ... For Christmas Game!!!
12/25/2021 12:05 AM PT
The Grinch will be making its way to the NFL this Christmas ... courtesy of Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines' super furry cleats!!
TMZ Sports has learned ... Hines hit up his go-to guy, artist Rodney Jackson, to make some cleats that will get him in the holiday spirit before taking on the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
The finished product channels one of the most iconic Christmas movies ever -- "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" -- and they came out mean and furry!
Each cleat is covered with a crazy amount of green hair -- just like the Grinch's signature fur -- and features the Mean One's evil grin sketched on the side.
Jackson tells us it took 3 days to put this masterpiece together ... with the help of a sewing machine and glue.
But, Hines ain't the only Colts player celebrating the holidays on his feet -- cornerback Isaiah Rodgers also copped some pre-game Christmas cleats.
Rodgers went with a different holiday classic, "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" ... and Jackson used a tricky wiring technique to get Rudolph's very shiny nose to light up!
Happy Holidays!!