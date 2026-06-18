Janice Dickinson Says Her Facelift Looks Better Than Kris Jenner's

Play video content Video: Janice Dickinson Says Her Facelift Tops Kris Jenner's TMZ.com

Janice Dickinson says Kris Jenner served as an example for her new facelift ... an example of what NOT to do ... telling us she shopped around to make sure she didn't come out looking like Kris ... who she compares to a gerbil!!!

The model and reality star joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday alongside her plastic surgeon, Beverly Hills-based Dr. Harrison Lee, and told us about her recent facial transformation. She said she did her due diligence to find a doctor who could give her the right look.

Janice takes some serious swipes at Kris, telling us she saw what Kris' doctor did and didn't want the same for her ... comparing Kris' cheeks to a gerbil storing food. Her words, not ours.

Janice's dig got a chuckle from her doctor ... and a couple of gasps from Harvey and Charles -- who then asked Dr. Lee if he would've approached Kris' facelift differently than her plastic surgeon.

Dr. Lee says he definitely wouldn't do it the same way ... because he's got his own technique that's different from the person who worked on Kris' face.

Play video content Video: Kris Jenner Denies Claims She Regrets Her Facelift Khloe in Wonder Land

Kris recently denied rumors she was unhappy with her facelift and her surgeon ... but Janice is clearly not convinced.