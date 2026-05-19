Janice Dickinson Brings A.I. to the Runway

Janice Dickinson is strutting into A.I. ... TMZ is told she's launching a new runway critique app designed to help aspiring models sharpen their catwalk game.

The self proclaimed "World's First Supermodel" is teaming up with Flowroom to launch "Super Model AI," an app where users can upload runway or audition videos and get feedback on everything from posture and stride to turns, arm movement, and facial expressions.

Play video content Video: Janice Dickinson Brings A.I. Technology to the Runway Flowroom

The company says the experience is based on the same unfiltered critique Janice already shares online ... using an A.I. version of her persona to review submissions and spot standout runway walks.

But don't expect a robot takeover ... the real Janice is still heavily involved.

The A.I. is designed to discover promising talent, allowing Janice to personally watch clips, dish critique, and potentially spotlight standout models on her social media.

The project marks Janice's first official collaboration with Flowroom, a platform where creators build and launch A.I.-powered apps and interactive experiences without requiring a bunch of separate downloads or subscriptions.

TMZ is told that Janice is also developing an interactive A.I.-powered coaching course through Flowroom ... similar to MasterClass with built-in A.I. tools that allow users to ask questions and get personalized guidance while studying modeling techniques.