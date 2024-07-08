Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
World's First Miss AI Crowns Cyber Siren From Morocco

WORLD'S FIRST MISS AI MORROCAN CYBER SIREN NABS CROWN!!!

Miss AI Winner Kenza Layli
Fanvue World AI Creator Awards

Talk about an unreal beauty! The world's first Miss AI competition just found its first queen ... and a hijab-wearing activist from Morocco is rocking the crown.

THE FUTURE OF AI
Fanvue World AI Creator Awards

Lifestyle influencer Kenza Layli -- formed with beauty, brains, and AI magic -- explained in a clip despite not feeling emotions like an actual human, she was genuinely pumped to top the AI charts -- beating roughly 1,500 computer-modified beauties for the title.

Kenza walks away with a $20,000 grand prize... which, of course, will actually go straight into the hands of her creator -- a tech exec from Morrocco.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

A panel of judges, including both human and android pageant experts, scored the bots in categories like beauty, technology, and social media presence.

World AI Creator Awards

Faux French sweetheart Lalina Valina and Portuguese beauty Olivia C. rounded out the top 3.

World AI Creator Awards

The first-of-its-kind pageant was commissioned in April by Fanvue World AI Creator Awards ... inviting AI powerhouses from around the globe to showcase their programming skills and shape a positive future for the AI creator community.

