World's First Miss AI Crowns Cyber Siren From Morocco

Talk about an unreal beauty! The world's first Miss AI competition just found its first queen ... and a hijab-wearing activist from Morocco is rocking the crown.

Lifestyle influencer Kenza Layli -- formed with beauty, brains, and AI magic -- explained in a clip despite not feeling emotions like an actual human, she was genuinely pumped to top the AI charts -- beating roughly 1,500 computer-modified beauties for the title.

Kenza walks away with a $20,000 grand prize... which, of course, will actually go straight into the hands of her creator -- a tech exec from Morrocco.

A panel of judges, including both human and android pageant experts, scored the bots in categories like beauty, technology, and social media presence.

Faux French sweetheart Lalina Valina and Portuguese beauty Olivia C. rounded out the top 3.